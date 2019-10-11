news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Oct. 11, GNA – The Birim Central Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has started a week-long of activities to mark the International Day for Disaster Reduction.



It is on the theme: "Reducing Disaster Damages to Critical Infrastructure and Destruction of Basic Services."

Mr David Okyere, the Director for NADMO, Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region, told the Ghana News Agency that the Day was held annually by the United Nations, from October 8 to 13, to educate the public to reduce disaster risks.

He said NADMO would educate the public on strategies to identify early warning signs as far as climate related issues were concerned.

He advised the public to keep a clean environment by desilting choked drains to allow the free flow of water, avoid indiscriminate disposal of refuse and building in waterways.

He said market women would also be sensitised on health related issues brought in the wake of environmental uncleanliness.

Activities for the week-long celebration include public education on emerging and evolving safety standards by staff of NADMO, who would also meet workers of the various fuel stations to sensitise them safety measures.

