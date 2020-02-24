news, story, article

By Odoom Prince Linford,GNA



Assin Fosu(C/R), Feb. 24, GNA – The Assin Fosu Market Women who lost their properties in a fire outbreak at Assin main market last December, have expressed their disappointment in the Assin Fosu branch of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

They said the Organization had neglected them after it had inspected and recorded their lost properties in the inferno.

Madam Patience Nyarko, a fashion designer and a victim of the fire sharing her disappointment, said all her sewing machines together with that of her apprentice and peoples clothes got burnt.

She said the Municipal Assembly together with the NADMO came to take inventory of the disaster, but since then nothing has been heard or received from them.

“We have been at home ever since because there has been no help whatsoever”.

She therefore pleaded with the Municipal Assembly and the government to come to their aid for them to restart life again.

The victim made this disclosure after Ghana Cooperative Fashion Designers and Beauticians Association donated an undisclosed amount of money and one sewing machine to her (Ms. Nyarko) at Assin Fosu.

All the other victims expressed similar sentiments and called for support from central government to enable them make a living.

Mr. John Essuman, the Central Regional President of the Association on behalf of the Association, encouraged the fire victims not to loose hope, but rather start life again because they could bounce back through hard work.

GNA