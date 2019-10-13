news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct 13, GNA - The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has called for concerted efforts to create more awareness on the need to have a major earthquake risk assessment.

Mr Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, Director-General of NADMO said the issue should be taken seriously that people were feasting under the sword of damocles, and praying that it never strikes.

He said it was gratifying, however, that a committee set up under the direction of the President to develop “A Comprehensive Framework for Refocusing National Earthquake Preparedness and Response” had almost completed its work.

That notwithstanding, there was a need for a major earthquake risk assessment that would reveal the real vulnerability of the nation.

“Have we thought of the possibility of some of our critical infrastructure such as Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Kotoka International Airport, Weija Dam, and others, collapsing as a result of a severe earthquake?” he asked.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh made the call in a speech read on his behalf during the commemoration of the "International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2019” in Accra.

The event held on the theme: “Reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of basic services” was organised by NADMO and the Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) in partnership with Africa Youth Advisory Board on Disaster Risk Reduction under the African Union Commission.

It was climaxed with a quiz competition, which registered selected second cycle institutions, namely the West African Senior High School (WASS), Abuakwa State College, Tepa Senior High School (SHS) and Tamale SHS.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh said NADMO had developed a strategy to bring on board youth in the disaster risk reduction drive.

He said the strategy was called “Institutional Arrangement to Engage Young ones in Disaster Risk Reduction”, dubbed: “Catch them Young”.

He further explained that the purpose of the strategy was to leverage on young ones’ abilities as agents of change, and vigorously engage them as disaster risk ambassadors in their communities and in their homes.

Mr Agyemang-Prempeh pointed out that it was on record of instances where children, having knowledge about disaster risk reduction, have been able to save their households and their communities.

“Mr David Osei Owusu, Registrar, Institute of Local Government Studies, also noted that given the high death rolls during earthquakes, it was important that great care was taken to ensure that schools and hospitals were built to last by ensuring that location, hazard-appropriate planning regulations, and building codes were enforced.

He said at the Institute they were convinced that a partnership with NADMO would help address some of these local problems.

Mr Owusu, said: “the Institute will continue to push for policy reforms that will deepen democracy and development of our localities".

At the end of the contest, Tepa SHS scored 77 points to emerge as the winners.

While WASS, Tamale SHS and Abuakwa State College, placed second, third and fourth with 67 points, 60 points and 24 points, respectively.

GNA