news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R) Sept. 9, GNA - Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area has called on his people to cultivate the spirit of voluntarism to complement development activities in the area.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a 15 x 10 feet concrete bridge built on a portion of 600 metres gutter from Bentum Washing to link the Moni Lagoon in the Komfo Adae community area by Effutu Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The Paramount Chief was delighted that with the bridge in place, travelling time on that stretch would be reduced and the serious flooding each time it rained curtailed.

He cautioned residents against deliberately using drainages as dumping sites, contributing to poor sanitation and flooding in the Municipality.

Neenyi Ghartey who is the President of Effutuman Traditional Council praised the staff of NADMO and all who were involved in the execution of the project, adding that “the project is going to be a living exemplary of what we can do”.

The project was jointly sponsored by Sarcon Quarry Ltd, Executive Quarry Company Ltd, Kantanka Quarry, Akoto Prestige, Beimaro Construction, Wormeco Construction, Abijack Hostel, and Mr. Alexzander Afenyo-Markin Member of Parliament for Effutu.

“Believe in him” construction Ltd gave free consultancy services, while community members and inmates of the Winneba Local Prisons provided labour.

Mr Samuel Annobil Baidoo, Effutu Municipal Director of NADMO stated that the project was executed based on reports his outfit received from residents of the dangerous nature of the old bridge which most often trapped commuters during downpours.

According to him as disaster prevention organization, his office informed the Effutu Assembly to assist it to construction the bridge at an estimated cost of GHc 35,000.00 excluding labour, which was provided free of charge.

Mr Ekow Amponsah, Deputy Central Regional NADMO Director applauded the Effutu Directorate of the Organisation and the sponsors for bringing relief to commuters and urged developers to stop putting up structures in water ways to prevent disasters.

GNA