By Seth Danquah, GNA



Agona-Nkwanta (WR), Feb 17, GNA-The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in collaboration with the National Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) have held a day's sensitisation workshop on fire prevention for staff of the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) in the Western Region.

The goal of the sensitisation workshop was to help reduce disaster risk through awareness creation at all levels in the society.

Assistant Municipal Fire Officer of GNFS, Mr Frank Assiama Yankah said following the positive feedback received, his outfit would continue the sensitisation activities in both institutions and communities to ensure that no one was left behind in the efforts to make Ahanta West more resilient to fire.

He took the staff through the “Do's and Don’ts” of fire prevention and called on them to change their attitude towards the way they used electrical gadget in the office and at home.

He also indicated that without a change in attitude, efforts by the NADMO and GNFS would remain unsuccessful, hence the need for attitudinal change.

The Deputy Coordinating Director of AWMA, Alhaji Haruna Sumana, implored the staff of the Assembly to take the workshop seriously and stay away from activities that were likely to cause fire outbreaks in their offices and various homes.

