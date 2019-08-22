news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Gane-Asonge (UE), Aug. 22, GNA – The Nabdam District Assembly has invested its share of the one million dollars per constituency into the provision of six 10-seater water closet toilet facilities at strategic points in the area to provide places of convenience for the people.

The facilities comprise washrooms including bath and toilet facilities and resting place and are almost 90 per cent complete.

The move is to afford people especially travellers who ply the Nabdam roads public convenience places to refresh themselves and rest.

One of the major challenges confronting people especially transporters and businessmen of neigbouring countries who ply the Nabdam roads is the lack of convenient public places to either attend to nature’s calls or wash down.

The Nabdam District, which is among the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Upper East Region is being used as one of the transit points from Accra to Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali among other neigbouring countries and the Assembly took up such investment to generate income and promote good sanitation.

Madam Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, said this when she, together with Mr Simon Akasuya, the District Engineer and Mr Edward Dag-Bama Walla, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, toured the project sites to inspect the progress of work on the facilities.

The projects sites include Gane-Asonge, Kongo, Pelingu Market, Zanlerigu, Nangodi and Sakoti.

The DCE explained that the Assembly decided to invest its part of the One million dollars per constituency on such projects because they had the highest potentials of contributing enormously to the Internal Generated Funds (IGF) of the Assembly.

She noted that the facilities, which were strategically located at the market centres, would not only help generate revenue for the Assembly, but would also provide jobs as well as maintain the good sanitary conditions in such areas.

The District was placed fourth in the national league table during the ranking of districts in the country, in the area of initiating pragmatic measures to curb Open Defecation in 2019, she said, and commended the Assembly’s development partners such as the UNICEF for collaborating with the Assembly to empower communities to construct over 100 household latrines under the Community Led Total Sanitation model.

She said in order to increase the Assembly’s IGF, it had also constructed Market Sheds at Nangodi and Pelungu at a cost of GH¢268,000.00 from the District Development Facility (DDF).

She mentioned the renovation of Area Council and other Offices, the construction of the DCE’s Bungalow in the District Capital, Nangodi, at a cost of GH¢488,000.00 from the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and the construction of a two-Unit Fire Tender Bay at the cost of GH¢102,000.00 from the DACF among some of the project initiated under her administration.

The DCE also indicated that the construction of a 1,000 tonnes capacity warehouse at Nangodi at a cost of GH¢250,000.00 from the Central Government which is 92 per cent complete would help mitigate post-harvest losses and also help create jobs for the youth in the District.

Ms Meri Seidu, the District Director of the Ghana Health Service, acknowledged the contributions of the Assembly towards health delivery in the District and noted that the sanitation facilities would help curb the spate of the outbreak of diseases in the communities.

