By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 14, GNA - Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Hohoe has urged trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to be productive.

He said the trainees must put in their best in all duties to make the programme successful and sustainable.

Mr Ofori who was speaking at the one year anniversary ceremony of NABCO trainees in the Hohoe Municipality said though some people were skeptical about the programme, its one year anniversary showed it was successful and solved many problems of unemployment.

The MCE urged the trainees to use experiences gotten to establish themselves or secure jobs and help grow the local economy.

Mr Apoenchi Mathias, the Hohoe Municipal NABCO Coordinator said, a total of 281 trainees were posted to the Municipality at the beginning of the programme to work under seven modules.

He, however noted that, 224 trainees were currently at post comprising 14 Feed Ghana, 81 Educate Ghana, 12 Heal Ghana, 21 Civic Ghana, 31 Digitize Ghana, 52 Revenue Ghana and 13 Enterprise Ghana trainees.

Mr Apoenchi said 10 trainees got transfers out of the Municipality and added that, the Hohoe NABCO did not record any serious case of misdemeanor.

He said issues regarding delay in payment of trainees’ stipend were solved even though some trainees were still in arrears.

Citations were given to deserving trainees for their hard work.

Madam Isabella Amevor, a trainee at the St. Teresa’s College of Education, who received a citation for being committed to her duties although she was not paid from November 2018 to August 2019 told Ghana News Agency (GNA), her determination to serve Ghana was the reason for being at post without any stipend.

