By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Denu (V/R), Oct. 16, GNA - Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South in the Volta Region, has called on beneficiaries of Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to trumpet the good works of government.

Mr Agbenorwu said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government had impacted lives with Free Senior High School, restoration of trainee teachers' and nurses’ allowances and the NaBCo programme, which success story must be told.

"It will take only a visionary leader like the President to design such programmes, thus, the need to spread the good news about his administration," the MCE said.

He was speaking at an open forum for NaBCo trainees on the theme, “After NaBCo, What Next?” as part of a week-long programme to mark the one-year anniversary of NaBCo in the Municipality.

NaBCo, a government initiative to address graduate unemployment was launched in 2018 and recruited about 100,000 graduates under seven modules namely; Civic Ghana, Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitize Ghana and Revenue Ghana for a period of three years under a monthly stipend of GH¢700.00.

Mr Agbenorwu allayed the fears of the trainees that they would be sent away after the expiry of the three-year contract saying, “that can’t happen under our Government”.

He said government had committed so much resources into training the beneficiaries on the job, adding, they would be the first to be absorbed should there be job openings in the public sector.

Mr Agbenorwu therefore asked the beneficiaries to remain committed to their nation building programmes and retain the President and government in next year’s general elections to continue with the good works.

