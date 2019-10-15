news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 15, GNA - Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, asked NABCO trainees to use the opportunity given them to build their confidence, integrity, and credibility for the job market.

He said this at a durbar at Effia-Kwesimintsim in the Western Region, to climax the one year anniversary celebration of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) establishment.

Mr Darko- Mensah pointed out that people were paid based on the performance of work and not their certificate and tasked NABCO trainees to take the programme very seriously and work hard towards building a good future.

He said trainees had the skills and ability to excel but what was left was to instill discipline in themselves and their work, because there were many opportunities out there.

He said it was his vision to make the Western Region a model region, through the promotion and development of tourism, and asked trainees to learn more about the Region to be able to sell the positive stories to tourists.

Mr Darko- Mensah said he was very happy for the steps taken to resolve the issues of unpaid allowance arrears and assured trainees to be calm and that nobody took delight in withholding other people's allowances and that those with arrears would surely be paid.

"Keep faith in the NPP government for more of such initiatives are in the pipeline to make life easier and better for all," he said.

Mr Paul Dekyi, the Western Regional NABCO Coordinator, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for the NABCO initiative.

Mr Dekyi said about 146,968 applications were received, out of which over 137,000 were granted interviews at 254 district centers and 99,000 were enrolled onto the various modules of the scheme.

He said the Western Region had about 5,306 trainees posted to various institutions to begin work, while 1,296 went to the Western North Region.

He said though the NABCO programme had initial controversies it had proven otherwise, hence the celebration of its one year anniversary.

He praised the trainees for making the scheme a success and urged them to be ambassadors and portray good behaviour wherever they found themselves.

Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the Member of Parliament for Effia-Kwesimintsim, said being a nation builder put a certain amount of responsibility on trainees to deliver and stressed that the trainees should therefore build themselves first to be able to impact positively on the nation.

Mr Cudjoe advised the trainees to use the scheme as a stepping stone to build and develop their skills to give them a chance in the labour market.

"The NABCO initiative is a window of opportunity for trainees to get hands on training to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country".

Mr Kojo Acquah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Effia Kwasimintsim Municipal Assembly, said the initiative was a brilliant idea from the president to reduce unemployment among the youth and also to create avenues through a system for the youth to be able to fend for themselves.

He urged trainees to be disciplined and punctual at their work places since it would determine whether they deserve to be employed permanently in their various institutions.

GNA