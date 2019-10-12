news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 12, GNA - Trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in the Hohoe Municipality have donated assorted items to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital’s children’s ward to mark its first anniversary.

The items included 140 pieces of toilet roll, 30 pieces of baby diapers, 16 bars of bar soap, ten bags of sachet water, two sacks of detergent, 24 pieces of sunlight soap, two baskets of oranges and two crates of pineapples.

Mr Apoenchi Mathias, the Hohoe Municipal Coordinator of NABCO, who presented the items on behalf of the trainees, said the gesture was to show appreciation and help quicken the recovery of the children.

Miss Tsawodzi Veronica, the Ward in-charge of the Hospital’s children’s ward who received the items expressed gratitude to the trainees for the support and promised that they will make good use of the items received.

Madam Rebecca, a mother on behalf of the mothers in the ward also expressed their gratitude to the trainees.

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) was officially launched in October, 2018 by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The programme has seven modules namely: Feed Ghana, Heal Ghana, Educate Ghana, Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Enterprise Ghana and Digitize Ghana, all providing some 100,000 jobs to graduates across the country.

