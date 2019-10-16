news, story, article

By Portia ofori/Mabel Kwakyewaa Owusu, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 16, GNA - Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has advised the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees to make integrity their hallmark as they entered into the world of work.

He said this would help build trust and put them in a better poise for future employment after benefiting from the Government’s social intervention for which it is spending hugely to pay emoluments, to help secure their future.

“NABCO was part of other social interventions initiated by the government in order to give fresh graduates a useful exposure and experience in the world of employment,” he added.

Mr Osei-Mensah was addressing a durbar to draw the curtains on a week-long of activities marking the first anniversary of the introduction of NABCO in the country.

He said since the programme was launched in Ghana on May 1, 2018, about 25,076 trainees, constituting 25 per cent of the national figure, had been enrolled in the Ashanti Region and were receiving a total of GHȼ 17.5 million as stipend.

The Regional Minister called on the trainees to take their work seriously and be disciplined by eschewing laziness and absenteeism to demonstrate their appreciation to the New Patriotic Party for the initiative.

He said the theme for the anniversary; “Investing in the Youth, Securing Our Future through Opportunities for Work and Nation Building,” was very appropriate when viewed against the backdrop of the objectives of NABCO.

Some of the objectives include providing temporary employment, improving skills, improving revenue mobilization and access to public services, all meant to solve graduate unemployment issues.

Mr Thomas Kusi Boafo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms, urged all trainees to form alliances to do small businesses that would earn them more income.

That, he said, would help them survive the post NABCO era.

Nana Yim Awere Ababio, the Toasehene, who chaired the programme, commended the Government for the good initiative and pleaded with it to pay all the outstanding arrears.

