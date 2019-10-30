news, story, article

By Dominic Andonye, GNA



Wa, Oct. 30, GNA - The Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) trainees in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region have been trained on how to register for the online NABCO Academy programme.

The programme, which was launched by President Nana Akuffo-Addo during the one year celebration of the NABCO programme, is aimed at examining the competence of trainees for permanent employment.

Mr Nuri Mahama, the Wa Municipal NABCO Coordinator, cautioned trainees to attach seriousness on the NABCO academy since it is an essential part to equipping the youth with employable skills.

Mr Nuri said each trainee is required to take a course on the NABCO portal base and study it for a period of two years for a certificate to be awarded by the NABCO secretariat and the Kofi Annan IT Centre.

“The NABCO academy is a very important component of our development and I advise all of you to register for the courses online”, he said.

Some trainees applauded government for the pragmatic steps taken to solve the unemployment situation in the country and pleaded with the government to arrange with the Module Implementation Partners to consider NABCO trainees first when there are vacant positions to be filled.

Mr Nuri called on trainees who have problems with the payment of their stipends to visit their portal to ensure that the e-zwich details provided online to the secretariat were correct.

GNA