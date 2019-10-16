news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Dr Anyars Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT to start its learning platform.

The signing of the MOU forms part of process to kick start the “NABCO Skill and Talent Academy (NSTA Pathways) which is due to be launched on Thursday Oct 17.

Thursday October 17 would mark exactly a year when the President Akufo-Addo passed-out 100,000 corps into the job market.

At a press briefing, Dr Anyars said the initiative fed into the preparations for the exit of trainees into their chosen careers.

He said all trainees would be required to sign new terms and conditions and follow a training programme to assist them prepare for their exit from the scheme.

He said at the end of the three years, trainees are expected to exit the programme through three main pathways which include retention in existing roles, self-employment or entrepreneurship and career-focused further learning.

He said 11,000 trainees have exited the programme over the past year of which many have been absorbed by the agencies and institutions where they were deployed.

He said the scheme currently has offices in all the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in all 16 regions.

The CEO said the scheme was born to address the graduate unemployment situation and help train and empower them to fit into the job market.

He said the learning platform would bridge the gap between academia and industry, and trainees would be taken through basic soft-skills to make them marketable for their respective careers.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Director-General of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, said the initiative is a good one which would make trainees become competitive in the job market.

He said the training and learning platform would build the capacity and develop trainees in their set career paths.

He said with the arrival of NABCO personnel, his institution has been able to establish its offices in Bolgatanga and Sunyani.

Mr Micheal Amponsah, IT Officer, NABCO Headquarters, said after the launch of the Learning Platform trainees and Research and Training Corps, all district, regional coordinators and monitors would be informed as to how they would be logged unto the platform.

GNA