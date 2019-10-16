news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA

Ho, Oct. 16, GNA – Mr Johnson Avuletey, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, said the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) was preparing thousands of beneficiaries for the job market and must be taken seriously.

He said though the initiative did not guarantee permanent employment, it was providing skills needed for prospective engagement of personnel in the public and private sectors.

Mr Avuletey said this at a durbar to climax the first anniversary of NaBCo at the forecourt of the Ho Central Market on the theme; "Investing in Youth, Securing our Future through Work, Opportunities and Nation Building."

He entreated the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity and consider themselves as builders of the nation.

Mr David Lovely Davis, the Volta and Oti Regional Coordinator of NaBCo, said personnel would be given priority for employment.

Mr Desmond Apeku, the Head of Hardware and Networking Systems (NaBCo), said government, in collaboration with India and the Kofi Annan ICT Centre, had established an online training centre, known as NaBCo Academy, for beneficiaries in the various modules.

He said the India Government would offer other courses for them and award an international certificate after the training.

Mr Ebenezer Adaminor Kenny, the Ho Chief Revenue Officer, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, said NaBCo was making tremendous contribution to the Ho Office of the

Authority and commended trainees there for the “great input.”

GNA