news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey



Ho, Oct. 17, GNA – Mr Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister said the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo), was preparing thousands of beneficiaries for the job market and must be taken serious.

He said though the initiative did not guarantee permanent employment, it was providing skills needed for prospective engagement of beneficiaries in the public and private sectors.

Mr Avuletey said this at a durbar to climax the first anniversary of NABCO at the forecourt of the Ho Central Market on the theme; “Investing in Youth, Securing our Future through Work, Opportunities and Nation Building."

He entreated beneficiaries to make good use of opportunities given them and consider themselves as builders of the nation.

Mr David Lovely Davis, Volta and Oti Regional Coordinator of NABCO, said beneficiaries would be given priority for employment.

Mr Desmond Apeku, Head of Hardware and Networking Systems (NaBCo), said government in collaboration with India and the Kofi Annan ICT Centre had established a NaBCo Academy which was an online training centre for the beneficiaries in the various modules.

He said the India government would offer other courses for the beneficiaries to study and be awarded an international certificate after the training.

Mr Ebenezer Adaminor Kenny, Ho Chief Revenue Officer, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, said NaBCo was making tremendous contribution to the Ho office of the Authority and commended trainees there for the “great” input.

He called on the beneficiaries to take the opportunity seriously to justify their inclusion in future job placements.

GNA