By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 15, GNA - The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) secretariat together with the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly and the Ghana Forestry Commission planted trees to commemorate the maiden anniversary of NABCO.

The celebration was on the theme: “Investing in the youth, securing our future through opportunities for work and nation building”.

It was attended by the Municipal Coordinating Director of the Scheme, Mr Bright Atorbra and some NABCO personnel.

In all, the personnel planted 500 trees of different species to beautify and create a serene atmosphere at the Apinto Government Hospital, Tarkwa Municipal Hospital and the Municipal Assembly Office complex at Ahwietieso.

They also made a charity donation to the Apinto Government Hospital and the Hopper Special Need School. The items included detergents, washing and bathing soaps, cartons of water, assorted soft drinks and biscuits.

The coordinator indicated that the exercise formed part of the activities to mark the first anniversary of the scheme, “that is why we have decided to contribute our widow’s mite to keep smiles on the faces of our parents, children, brothers and sisters”

Mr Atobra expressed his appreciation with the turnout of personnel and advised them to participate in all the activities in the subsequent events to make the celebration a success and also give out their best at their various work places as they were the nation builders and future leaders.

“It is the vision of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government to create job opportunities for the youth of the country and it is therefore necessary to work hard to make the dream of the President a reality”.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr Benard Mbila, said apart from the tree planting exercise, there were other activities such as games and quiz competition to climax the anniversary celebration.

NABCO is an initiative instituted by the government in 2018 to address graduate unemployment and social challenges of the state.

It was to solve the public services delivery in agriculture, health, drive revenue mobilization and collection, technology and corporate governance.

