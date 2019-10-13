news, story, article

Esipon (WR), Oct.13, GNA - Personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in the Western region, have donated items worth more than GH¢2,000.00 to the Sekondi twin-city special school for the mentally handicapped at Essipon near Sekondi.

The donation, which formed part of their one year anniversary celebration, had items including a bag of maize, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil and toilet rolls, among others.

Mr. Kelvin Doku-Bello, the NABCO Metro coordinator, said the school was chosen upon consultation with the Regional NABCO coordinator and the executives to give back to society.

He said the NABCO programme was an opportunity given to all personnel by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to create employment avenues for more than a 100, 000 youth nationwide, out of which a little over 6,000 were from the Western Region.

Mr. Doku-Bello explained that the scheme was to help shape and train personnel on the job to gain employment and better their lives in the years ahead.

Madam Agnes Frimpomaah, assistant headmistress of the school who received the items said the items came at a time they needed them badly, and thanked the personnel for the wonderful gesture.

Madam Frimpomaah said though the school was being catered for by the government, such support from other institutions and individuals were very helpful, and urged NABCO personnel to "sell the school to corporate institutions and individuals" to come to their aid since the government could not do it alone.

She noted with concern that some parents failed to pick up their children on vacation, abandoning them in the school, which she said was a major challenge to the school.

She explained that due to the lack of accommodation for teachers on campus, teachers would have to travel from afar and appealed for the completion of the teacher’s bungalow, which had been left uncompleted for the past five years.

Madam Frimpomaah mentioned the lack of basic teaching materials, inadequate staff and fuel to run the school bus, as some of the challenges facing the school.

Mr. Paul Dekyi the Western Regional Nabco Coordinator, said children were gift from God and that they needed to be taken good care of to become useful citizens in the society.

He urged parents not to neglect nor reject their children because of their disabilities but rather show them love and affection because that is all that they need from parents, and the society as a whole.

