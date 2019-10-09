news, story, article

By Kpebesaane Cynthia



Lawra (U/W), Oct 9, GNA – Personnel of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in the Lawra Municipality have organised a clean-up exercise to clear filth on the streets of Lawra and also presented items worth GH¢425.00 to the Municipal Hospital.

The gesture of the personnel is part of activities marking one year anniversary of NABCO, an initiative by the government in 2018 to address graduate unemployment and social problems challenging the country.

The focus of the initiative was to solve public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilisation and collection.

The Lawra NABCO office presented packs of kalyppo, packs of guardian soap and detergent, T-rolls and boxes of biscuit among other items to children’s ward of the Lawra Municipal Hospital, after one year of delivering service to the nation.

NABCO Municipal Coordinator, Mr. Abdul-Karim Abdul-Salam Anawana, said after the presentation that gesture was part of their commitment to render service to their community and assist the less privileged.

He said the items were procured out of contributions of the personnel and himself to support the children’s ward to help bring smiles on the faces of the children.

“Children at the hospital are equally important like any other person and require support to grow to become responsible in the society,” he said.

Dr. Salasi Quakuma of the Lawra Municipal Hospital who received the donation expressed gratitude to the trainees from various public departments and agencies for the support and prayed the personnel were roped into permanent public sector employment “very soon’.

