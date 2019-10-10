news, story, article

By Evans Quayson /Bright Ofori Asiamah, GNA



Takoradi, Oct. 10, GNA - The Nation Builders Corps ( NABCO )secretariat together with the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) have organised a clean-up exercise to mark its first anniversary.

The exercise was participated by the Western Regional NABCO coordinator, Mr Paul Dekyi and the Metropolitan NABCO coordinator Mr Kelvin Doku-Bello and some NABCO Personnel.

They weeded, picked polythene bags and swept around Paa Grant roundabout through to the premises of the Ghana Highways Authority.

Mr Dekyi the Regional coordinator said the exercise formed part of activities to mark the one year anniversary of the scheme and that in collaboration with STMA they decided to clean the Metropolis as their contribution to help keep the city clean.

Mr Dekyi was unhappy with the low turn-out but attributed the situation to the rains adding, "Despite the rains I expected appreciable numbers for the exercise".

He advised personnel who were not able to participate in the exercise to take active part in subsequent events to make the celebration a success.

Mr Doku-Bello the Metropolitan Coordinator said, it was the vision of the NPP government to create job avenues for the youth in the country and it was therefore necessary to work hard to make the dream of the President a reality.

Mr Doku-Bello said apart from the clean-up exercise, there were other activities including; a float, fun games blood and charity donations and a grand durbar to climax the celebration.

Mr Doku-Bello thanked personnel, who defied the rains to participate in the exercise and urged them to continue to support in the subsequent programmes lined up.

NABCO is an initiative instituted by government in 2018 to address graduate unemployment and Social problems challenging the country.

It was to solve public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, Governance and drive revenue mobilisation and collection.

GNA