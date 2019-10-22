news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wechiau, (UWR), October 21, GNA – Implementing partners of various modules of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have been advised to instil discipline among personnel to ensure successful implementation of the programme introduced by government last year to arrest graduate unemployment.

Implementing partners are encouraged to put in stringent measures and take appropriate actions to instil discipline among personnel who exhibited negative behaviours such as truancy and laziness at their respective workplaces.

The Wa West District Director of NABCO, Mr Stephen Saator Gbul in a speech read on his behalf, made the call during a clean-up exercise organised by the district NABCO office as part of activities rolled out to mark its first anniversary celebration.

About 24 personnel out of 30 posted to serve in various departments and agencies in the district turned up for the cleaning exercise that took place within the Wa West District Hospital, where choked gutters were desilted and overgrown weeds cleared.

The NABCO personnel later presented baby diapers, soap and other basic items to the Children’s Ward of the District Hospital.

Mr Gbul said gestures were meant to help health workers to deliver services to patients in a clean and safe environment and encouraged personnel to develop the habit of serving their local communities with devotion and commitment.

He alleged that NABCO persons were handled poorly by some implementing agencies saying: “most of our trainees are graduates from recognised tertiary institutions, but often they’re discriminated against at most work places”.

Mr Seidu Abdul Rahaman, Wa West District Director of Information Services Department, urged trainees to regard the programme as a laudable initiative intended to improve their living standards.

He also urged implementing partners to maximise the skills of trainees to ensure rapid growth and development championed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

The President unveiled the programme in 2018 to help improve skills of young graduates and bridge the gap between classroom knowledge and on-the-job experience.

