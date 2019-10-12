news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA

Ho, Oct. 12, GNA – The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in the Volta and Oti Regions has donated items worth GH¢1,540.00 to the Ho Teaching Hospital to mark its first anniversary celebration.

The items consist of washing powder, toiletries, disinfectants and antiseptics.

The rest are drinks, fruits and biscuits, which were presented to the children’s ward.

Mr. David Lovely Davis, Volta and Oti Regional Coordinator of NABCO said as nation builders, they were concerned about building a healthy nation, hence, the support to the highest populated hospital in the region.

He said the donation would help lessen the Hospital’s burden of caring for patients who had been neglected by their relatives.

Dr. Lord Mensah, Acting Director of Medical Affairs of the Ho Teaching Hospital who received the items on behalf the Hospital commended NABCO for the support.

He appealed to the public to ensure that patients were always accompanied by at least a relative to help health officials communicate effectively and offer the needed services.

Dr. Mensah asked stakeholders to support the hospital with items such as oxygen, which was very critical in the chain of healthcare delivery, adding that it absence slowed down service delivery.

He also called on the government to help place more people on the National Health Insurance Scheme for easy access to medical services.

GNA