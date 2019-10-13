news, story, article

By Isaac Asirifi, GNA



Cape Coast (C/R), Oct.13, GNA - The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees in the Central Region, have donated assorted items worth Gh¢1,500.00 to the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Coast to support the upkeep of inmates.

The items included soft drinks, bags of rice, sugar, sachets of water, bottled water, toiletries, detergents and some confectionery.

Mr Solomon Ebo Appiah, the Central Regional NABCO Coordinator, who led the personnel to donate the items said the gesture formed part of the celebration of their one-year anniversary.

He indicated that, the Personnel who hitherto, were languishing in poverty due to unemployment, decided to express their happiness by giving back to society.

He said the event was to show gratitude to the President for giving them their daily bread, which was better than sitting at home doing nothing.

"We believe that mentally unstable persons are part of the vulnerable people and their rights need not to be curtailed due to lack of some items needed in their day-to-day activities.

Mr. Appiah praised the government for the initiative saying: "Creating 100,000 jobs in our country has helped to systematically reduce mental illness due to mental and emotional challenges associated with unemployment."

He announced that more than 6,470 NABCO personnel have been employed in the Region with monthly allowances of Gh¢700.00 in a total disbursement of Gh¢ 4,529,000.00 since its disbursement.

He rallied the unalloyed support of all to ensure that that the programme succeeded as government worked out more well thought-out initiatives to improve the wellbeing of the citizenry.

Madam Grace Korkor Tetteh, the Deputy Director of Nursing Service at the facility who received the items expressed management’s gratitude for the gesture and called on other groups to come to the aid of the facility.

"We wish to call for increased support from the government, religious groups, civil society organisations and individuals to continue to put smiles on the faces of people with mental health disorders." she said.

GNA