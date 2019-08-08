news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) secretariat has deployed 12,750 trainees to drive the National Property Address Tagging Project to generate respective digital addresses and tag all immovable properties across the country.

The project, which was unveiled on Thursday in Accra, is expected to increase access to ambulance service, effective security services, efficiency of emergency services, increase e-commerce activities, revenue mobilisation, financial services and formalise the economy.

Dr Anyars Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NABCO, said that the 12,750 trainees to be used was at an estimated cost of GH₵55.6 Million and were selected from the existing talent pool of 100,000 trainees mainly from the Digitize Ghana and Civil Ghana modules.

About 10,000 of them were from the list of unplaced trainees.

He said an average of 50 trainees would be deployed per district, who would work in pairs. This will give each district 25 groups when multiplied across 254 districts, giving 6,350 group of trainees at work each day.

Dr Anyars said that the secretariat had targeted to register four million houses by the close of September and was optimistic that the target was attainable.

He said 5,000 digital devices had been made available to the workforce to kick start the project.

He said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) was expected to provide the property numbers and street names from their database.

Ghana Statistical Services would provide the Agric Census data while the trainees generated the respective digital addresses and tag the homes at no direct cost to the households.

He noted that the NABCO secretariat was tasked with the responsibility to serve as a secretariat, which would monitor, assign trainees and to assist technical officers at the district offices to supervise workforce and zoning assignments.

“We are also to reprimand and take actions against NABCO officers and trainees on this project at district and regional levels, coordinators are to be accountable for devices and resources for workforce assignment and devices," he said.

He said the new plates would have property number, street name and the Ghana Post digital address of properties.

The project is sponsored by the Ministry for special Development Initiative, Development Authorities in collaboration with MMDAs, National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

GNA