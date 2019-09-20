news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Sept. 20, GNA – The Northern Regional Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared its support for a strike action later this month, as decided by its National Executive Council (NEC).



This decision was arrived at after a meeting of the Northern Regional Council of CLOGSAG in Tamale on Friday.

Mr Yushawu Abdul-Latif, Northern Regional Secretary of CLOGSAG, who announced this during the meeting, said the decision of CLOGSAG’s NEC to embark on strike within two weeks was a step in the right direction considering the fact that the operational date for pensioners to take their lump sums from tier-two fund managers was just three months away.

On September 11, the NEC of CLOGSAG served notice that it would embark on a nationwide strike within two weeks if the government failed to address all issues regarding the implementation of the three-tier pension scheme in two weeks.

The issues included the transfer of all monies deducted from workers’ salaries into a Temporary Pension Fund Account (TPFA) to be transferred to the occupational pension fund schemes.

The other was the computation of past credits being held by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) that should appear on individual statements, based on the individual’s contributions with interest calculated, using the prevailing Treasury bill rates, compounded quarterly from the date of employment to date.

During this year’s May Day celebrations, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), SSNIT and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to, within three months, resolve those issues.

Mr Abdul-Latif said NPRA, SSNIT and the Ministry had failed to resolve the issues as directed by the President hence the justification for the intended strike.

He called on the President to bring NPRA, SSNIT and the Ministry to order since their posture was contradictory to the President’s call to bring finality to those issues.

