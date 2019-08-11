news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Aug 11, GNA – Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister has appealed to religious bodies especially Muslims to pray for the sustenance of peace in Dagbon and the Northern Region to accelerate development.

He made the appeal when addressing Muslims at the Jubilee Park in Tamale on Sunday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

Eid-ul-Adha is the second of two Islamic Festivals, which honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Mr Saeed expressed the need for all to live peacefully with one another for the region to realise the dividends of a peaceful society.

He said with peace, more development projects would be initiated in the region advising them not to take the laws into their own hands but to follow the laid-down procedures to resolve grievances with one another.

Sheik Ahmed Abdul Salam, Northern Regional Chief Imam spoke about the relevance of the Eid celebrations urging all to share gifts with one another to ensure the true essence of Eid.

He also underscored the need for peaceful coexistence calling on all to lead lives worthy of emulation to ensure unity amongst all peoples.

