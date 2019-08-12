news, story, article

By Thomas Darko



Tema, Aug. 12, GNA - Sheikh Mustapha Cisse Harun, Ashaiman Chief Imam, has called on Muslims, especially the youth, to live by the lessons of Ramadan and eschew bad behaviour.

According to Sheikh Harun, some Muslims in Ashaiman and across the country were alarmingly engaged in activities not acceptable by Islam and laws and moral standards of society.

He urged Muslims to unite and preach peace for the progress of Ashaiman and the country as a whole, adding that it was the responsibility of every Muslim to lead exemplary life in order to attract people to Islam.

Sheikh Harun made this known during this year’s Eid Al Adha prayers at the Ashaiman Sakasaka Park, where over 1000 Muslims observed the Eid prayers.

He admonished the youth to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Eid Al Adha or the feast of sacrifice, which is one of the biggest events on the Islamic calendar, commemorates Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to sacrifice his own son for God, he said.

According to him, the celebration coincided with the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the birth place of Islam.

The Imam prayed for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and his ministers, as well as peace makers.

Eid ul Adha, which translates as “festival of the sacrifice”, is a celebration symbolizing the willingness of the prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God.

Muslims believe that Ibrahim was spared the heartbreaking task when God provided a lamb for the sacrifice.

GNA