news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah , GNA



Takoradi (WR), 11 Aug –GNA - Mr. John Davis presiding member of the Effiakwasimintsim Municipal Assembly has asked Muslims to take advantage of government flagship programmes such as the free SHS and other developmental projects to enhance their lives.

He said the government was doing everything possible to improve on the lives of the people including; those in the zongo communities.

Mr Davis said this when he joined hundreds of Muslims to mark the celebration of Eid Adha in Takoradi on Sunday.

He said as an assembly, they were ready to complement the efforts of the government to roll out projects such as the planting for food and jobs, one District One Factory and that such initiatives by the government was to eliminate poverty from the communities and the country as well.

Murabbi Ibrahim Annan who led the Eid prayers said Muslims should not see the slaughtering of the sacrificial lambs as formalities, but should rather be aware of the fact that the sacrifice was a practical demonstration of both a religious and moral obligation.

He urged Muslims to submit themselves to obedience and humility to their creator do as to fulfill the purpose of creation.

He mentioned that as Muslims, there was the need to draw inspiration from the spirit of devotion and sterling sacrifices which their forefathers carried out in the past.

He said Eid-Ul-Adha celebration should serve as a wakeup call to every Muslim to see the prophet Ibrahim in them and accordingly emulate his sterling examples.

The EKMA donated GHȼ500.00.towards the celebration of Eid Adha.

GNA