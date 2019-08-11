news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema Aug. 11, GNA - Muslims in the Tema Metropolis have held prayers to commemorate Eid-Ul-Adha with a call on believers to heed the instructions of Allah as encoded in the Holy Koran.

“Let us adopt the Islamic lifestyle because that is what will make our communities develop,” says the Acting Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam.

Alhaji Imrana Ahmed said this on Sunday in a short address after the Eid-Ul-Adha prayers at the Tema Sports Stadium, Community One.

Alhaji Ahmed observed that some believers had deviated from the dictates of Islam therefore disencouraging others from joining the faith.

He therefore appealed to Muslims to abide by the teachings of the Koran which would yield benefits to everybody and draw many to the Islamic faith.

He asked that people to refrain from excessive thinking as that could only bring trouble to the individual.

“When this happens, one may resort to drugs and drinking as an escape route which eventually leads to destruction of a once vibrant life, ”he said.

The Acting Metro Imam asked Muslims to follow “our leaders with a good heart for them to lead the country in progress and development.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-LA, in a short address after the prayers, asked Muslims to be faithful to Allah, saying, “We must be obedient in all that we do so that we shall receive the benevolence.”

Mr. Annan-La asked Muslims to join hands in prayers with “our compatriots who are in Mecca. Let us pray for peace and progress for our country.”

The Eid-Ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, commemorates the sacrifice that Allah instructed Ibrahim to perform by offering his son Isaka to test his faith.

According to the Koran, Abrahim obeyed but the life of Isaka was spared, as Allah provided a ram for the sacrifice.

GNA