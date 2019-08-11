news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 11, GNA - Hundreds of Muslims in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region gathered at the Hohoe-Adabraka English-Arabic basic school Park to mark the 2019 Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Alhaji Mohammed Hamidu, the Hohoe Municipal Deputy Chief Imam led prayers for the Muslim community, the nation and the municipality.

He said the significance of the feast was to honour and fulfill the religious task and order from Allah and urged all Muslims to make sure they partook in the feast to receive the blessings from Allah.

Alhaji Hamidu asked the youth to observe the feast in modest celebrations and should not engage in any unlawful activities.

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy in his goodwill message to the celebrants said the love and peaceful coexistence enjoyed from the Muslim community in the Municipality was enviable and urged them to maintain such acts of peacefulness.

He pledged support to help the Hohoe Zongo community to build a new mosque, asding that six members of the community were part of this year's pilgrims to Mecca.

Eid al-Adha also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ishmael as a sign of faith and an act of obedience to God's command.

