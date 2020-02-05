news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Feb. 5, GNA – It was all joy at the Kumasi Central Female Prison when the Muslims Executive Foundation (MEF), a philanthropic Islamic group based in Kumasi, provided lunch and spent some time with the inmates.

Members of the group, who took time to serve the elated inmates the hot meal, also fraternised with them to make them feel part of society, despite their solitary confinement.

They also donated some toilet rolls, detergents, sachet water and used clothes to the inmates.

The gesture formed part of the vision of the Foundation to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable and underprivileged in society.

Hajia Fauzia Adam, the Coordinator, said it was important for the public to show compassion towards inmates of various prisons and contribute to their reformation to ensure their smooth integration into society after serving their sentences.

She said the Foundation believed that prisoners, like any other Ghanaian, deserved decent living, adding that some of them may have been convicted for crimes they did not actually commit.

It is for this reason, she said, the Foundation had been supporting the various prisons in the Metropolis and urged other organisations and individuals to do same.

Alhaji Musah Abubakar, the Chairman of the Foundation, said since its formation in 2007, it had embarked on numerous philanthropic projects to bring relief to the needy.

He said apart from giving to society, it also mobilised resources to economically empower members and the Zongo youth through income generating programmes.

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Christiana Asiedu, the Officer in Charge of the Kumasi Female Prison, commended the group for the gesture, saying the upkeep of inmates must not be left to government alone.

She, therefore, appealed to other benevolent organisations and individuals to support to make life comfortable for them.

GNA