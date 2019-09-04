news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Asokore (Ash), Sept. 4, GNA - Hajia Mrs Samira Bawumia, Wife of the Vice President, has called on Muslim youth to be courteous and exhibit high moral uprightness, which are the core values of the Islamic Faith.

She said immorality and indiscipline among other unacceptable behaviours of the youth, especially those in Muslim and Zongo communities, were of grave concern and called on Muslim leaders and other key stakeholders, particularly women, to help address.

At the 40th Annual National Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Organisation of Ghana at Asokore, Mrs Bawumia said Muslim women needed to inspire their children to be morally upright and work hard to climb higher the educational ladder.

The event was on the theme: “Creating a Moral Upright Society, The Role of a Muslim Woman.’’

It brought together the women’s wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission of Ghana and shareholders in the empowerment of women and children, to discuss and share ideas on how to curb rising immorality in society.

She urged Muslim women to continue to play critical roles in the nurturing and raising of their children and husbands, as demanded by Islamic traditions.

Hajia Rukiyya Khalid, the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Organization in Ghana, commended the women for their active participation in the Convention.

She urged them to continue to instill moral uprightness in their children to help prevent social vices such as drug abuse and robbery.

Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, in a message read on her behalf, urged women to help instill discipline in their homes to promote peace, solidarity and development.

GNA