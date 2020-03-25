news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, March 25, GNA - The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has commended the Muslim community for fasting and praying for God's intervention in the fight against COVID-19 and urged them to continue the exercise on Thursday.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, declared March 25, a National Day of Fasting and Prayers to seek the face of God in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

Ghana has currently confirmed 68 cases of COVID-19 with three deaths. The existing 66 in isolation are receiving and responding to treatment.

The President, in an address to the nation Saturday night, appealed to Christians and Muslims to pray to God for His protection.

Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, the Chief Imam's Personal Assistant, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on behalf of the Chief Imam said Thursday's fasting and prayers by the Muslim community was important as it is the sunna of the Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

"This will enhance our collective spiritual struggle to win the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 popularly known as Coronavirus," he added.

The Chief Imam encouraged Muslims to recite the Quran more during this period, continuously ask for Allah's forgiveness by reciting 'Astagfirullah' and adhere to the advice of the medical professionals.

He expressed gratitude to the Regional Chief Imams and other prominent Muslims for fasting on this day.

