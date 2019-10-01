news, story, article

Accra, Oct 01, GNA - As part of efforts at strengthening ties with the British High Commission in Ghana, leadership of the Zongo and Muslim Communities have paid a courtesy call on Mr Ian Walker, the High Commissioner in Accra.



The meeting was aimed at discussing ways to create opportunities for the Zongo and Muslim youth and to provide them with employable skills, educate them on civic responsibilities and prevent them from being used as apparatus of political, ethnic and religious violence.

A statement released and signed by Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam and copied the Ghana News Agency said the meeting was part of efforts at enhancing the healthy relationship between the High Commission and the Muslim Community as partners in service to Allah and humanity.

The delegation was led by Sheikh Professor Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam and Grand Mufti of the Republic of Ghana.

It said the Muslim leadership highlighted some fundamental human rights that were being violated by some major religious and faith groups in the country especially with the rights of Muslims, Muslim students and working professionals.

In his response, the British High Commissioner expressed the concern of the British Government on religious freedom, interfaith harmony in Ghana and bilateral relationship between the two countries, it said.

The release said Mr Walker also stated the readiness of the British Government to help ensure peace and transparency in the forthcoming general elections in Ghana and in other countries within the West African sub-region.

The National Chief Imam and the President of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs it said, presented a citation in honour of the High Commissioner and an autobiography authored by Mr. Tamimu

The Muslim delegation included; His Royal Highness, Chief Abdul Kadir Tahir, the National President of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, His Royal Highness Chief Sidiq Gimala III, the Paramount Chief of Wangara Community in Greater Accra, Regional Chiefs of Gonja Community in Accra, Chief Umar Yakubu, Regional Imam of Dagomba Community in Greater Accra, Sheikh Imam Muhammed Awal, Dr. Yunus Osman, technical advisor to the Vice President, the Reps of Ahamadiyya Muslim Mission, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamat, the Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana and Alhaji Awaisu Bio the National Executive Secretary of the Office of the National Chief Imam.

GNA