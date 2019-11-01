news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service on Friday out-doored 41 police outriders after a 15-day training with a caution that any personnel caught in acts of unprofessionalism would be sanctioned.

Senior police officers have being charged to supervise deployed personnel on the roads to help curb acts of unprofessionalism.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General of MTTD, who gave the warning, said some police officers, including motor riders deployed on the roads have turned drivers into their “gold mine,” where they harass drivers and extort monies from them.

COP Yohuno said it is alleged that they delay motorists unduly and make disparaging and unprofessional political comments- acts unbecoming of police.

He said some also seize documents of drivers who refuse to give them monies, threatening such drivers that they would not protect them from robbers, among others.

Mr Yohuno said the police administration takes exception at these behaviour targeted to denigrate the image of the service.

He said there would be a follow-up to lift the Service to a status in line with its vision of becoming world-class police service capable of delivering planned, demonstrated protective and peaceful service to international standard.

He said the motor riders, who were internally recruited into the riders’ unit of MTTD, would lead convoys, lead police operations and above are well-equipped to combat crime.

COP Yohuno said the defensive programme, has become necessary due to the fact that the existing ones were aging and were unable to escort and dispatch duties.

He said a number of them have been involved in road crashes which has had a toll on their health and are therefore unable to perform their duties.

“The training forms part of the bid to continue with the transformational agenda of the police in shaping our professional and operational front to keep our goal of becoming number one in Africa achievable,” he said.

COP Yohuno said equipping personnel is one of the pragmatic ways of the Police Administration to combat sophisticated crime adding that it is meant to imbibe in the trainees contemporary safety principles aligned with global best practices.

The Director General said they were trained on safety procedures and exposed to new ways of countering violent crimes committed with the aid of motorbikes.

Among the lessons tackled were weapon handling on a motorbike, the psychology of the rider, the electrical components of the motorbike, operational discipline, overview of traffic rules and regulations.

Chief Superintendent Arimeyaw Abass, the Commanding Officer of the National Rapid Deployment Force, representing the Director of Operations, urged them to eschew any form of behaviour that would tarnish the image of the Service.

Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Fosu-Ackaah, Commanding Officer, Central MTTD, said the training has equipped the personnel to meet challenges ahead.

General Constable Julius Akwasi Salia was awarded the overall best in academics, General Constable Ebenezer Adjei took the best shooter whilst General Lance Corporals Maxwell Amaning and Bright Anokye as well as Policewoman Constable Adisa Imoro were adjudged the best in riding.

Certificates were given to participants and special awards given to outstanding recruits.

GNA

