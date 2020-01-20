news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Jan. 20, GNA - The Bono Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has cautioned motorbike riders to desist from conveying pupils to and from school without observing the rules and regulations.

Superintendent Stephen S. Tenkorang, the Regional MTTD Commander gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, saying the move was to save the lives of such innocent children from avoidable and untimely deaths.

He said offenders would not be spared because “it is dangerous and can lead to the loss of lives of a whole family of about four in a crash”.

The Regional MTTD Commander observed sometimes in early morning, a family of four or five persons could be seen on a motor bike without any of them wearing crash helmet.

Supt. Tenkorang stated such a situation would not be allowed to continue in the region as the number of motorbike accidents recorded was high and regrettably some of them caused the death of all the victims, he added.

He said in 2019, the Department dealt with a total of 389 motor traffic offences in the region, saying while a total number of cases sent to court were 387, 386 offenders were convicted to a total fine of GHC C126,762.00.

Supt. Tenkorang added that nine offenders were discharged, eight jailed, two put on bench warrant, one under investigation and two awaiting trial.

He said 107 people were prosecuted on an offence of expired documents, 112 without license, 15 overloading, nine for speeding, two drunk driving and one worn out tyres.

Superintendent Tenkorang said majority of the motorbike and tricycle riders were without licenses and caused a lot of nuisance to motorist.

He advised drivers and riders to obey road traffic rules and regulations to prevent crashes, save lives and property

GNA