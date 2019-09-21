news, story, article

Tamale, Sept. 21, GNA - Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN Ghana) has served notice that it will soon begin to initiate legal processes to claim civil damages from persons and companies that destroy its fibre in various parts of the country.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, who gave the notice at an MTN engagement with the media in Tamale on Thursday, said the company has gathered enough evidence on the cutting of its fibre across the country and would soon arraign the perpetrators before court.

The event afforded MTN Ghana to shed light on its operations in the country as well as to seek the collaboration of the media to improve the country’s telecoms sector.

Fibre cuts damage telecoms infrastructure, which negatively affects service delivery to clients.

Statistics shows that MTN has so far recorded over 800 fibre cuts with each cut costing the company over GH¢6,600.00.

Mr Koranteng said MTN has built a redundancy fibre to ensure the robustness of its network such that frequent fibre cuts would not affect its operations.

He called on all stakeholders especially road contractors to collaborate with the company to ensure that they did not destroy its fibre during construction works.

Nii Adotey Mingle, MTN Northern Sector General Manager in-charge of Sales, who spoke about the security of transactions on the MTN network, advised mobile money subscribers not to allow cash out from their wallets if they did not initiate a mobile money transaction.

He also advised mobile money subscribers to treat their mobile money accounts like their bank accounts to prevent frauds.

