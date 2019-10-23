news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Odumase krobo (E/R), Oct. 23, GNA – MTN Ghana Foundation has donated to the Odumase Krobo community in the Eastern Region to support its celebration of the “Ngmayem” festival.

The Foundation also gave support to the Yilo Krobo Senior High School.

The community received a cheque for GH¢5,000.00, assorted drinks and GH¢300.00 worth of airtime, while the School received 390 pieces of Mathematics and Science Revision Guide Books.

Mr Stephen Asare, Area Sales Manager of Eastern and Volta Regions, MTN Ghana, said the support was a way of appreciating the people of the community for their contribution to the success of the company.

He said, although the company had supported major festivals, it was the first time it was doing so in the community.

He assured that the company would sustain its support to the members of the community, whenever the need arose.

Mr Nartey Wakemeh, Secretary of the Planning Committee of the Festival, said the community was happy with the gesture.

He explained that the festival, which started in 1982, was to celebrate the fertile lands of the community and to give thanks to God.

Ms Efua Falconer, the Corporate Communications Manager of MTN Ghana, who donated the books to the School, said the gesture followed a request from the Ministry of Education for the company to support education.

She advised the students to take their studies seriously, especially the core subjects.

The support is one of the interventions of MTN Ghana Foundation to contribute to education, she said.

Mrs Gladys Okyere Otu, the Assistant Headmistress, Administration, of the Yilo Krobo Senior High School, expressed gratitude to MTN for the support.

She said it would be helpful, especially to students who could not afford to purchase most of the required books.

She said the School’s Science Department was going to ensure that students properly maintained the books for others to benefit from it.

