news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru (C/R), Aug. 26, GNA – MTN, the largest telecommunication network in Ghana, has presented 5,000 Ghana cedis and some assorted drinks to support the 2019 Agona Swedru Akwanbo Festival.

The Network also presented 500 Ghana cedis worth of airtime towards the weeklong Festival, which started on August 20, Mr Prince Charles Owusu Nyakoh, the Central and Western Regional Manager of the MTN, has said.

He said the donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility towards communities in their operational areas.

He said as the company operated in Africa it would not shirk its responsibility as far as festivals, which helped to portray the rich traditional and cultural heritage in Ghana, were concerned.

“The MTN has come to stay in Ghana with millions of customers and, therefore, it would be most unfortunate to deny any community, which makes request of financial and material assistance during festivals and other events,” he said.

Mr Owusu Nyarko said the company was sponsoring over 30 festivals throughout the country this year as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He called on the chiefs and people of Agona Swedru and beyond to patronise the products of the company to enable them to win the prizes at stake.

Apostle Emmanuel Coffie, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, expressed gratitude to MTN for the support and gave the assurance that the money would be utilised to finance the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and the library complex of the town, which was the prime objective of the Festival.

He said work commenced on the ICT and the library projects long before the Festival commenced to motivate dignitaries to contribute their quota towards the initiative.

Apostle Coffie appealed to other corporate entities operating in and around Agona Swedru to emulate the example of the MTN to extend support to the project.

GNA