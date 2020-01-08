news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA - MTN Ghana, as part of activities for the yuletide, has rewarded hundreds of its subscribers for their loyalty and continuous support to the development of the brand.



The MTN “Season of Surprises” which was launched a few weeks ago was meant to encourage customers to connect with family and friends while building greater affinity for the MTN brand.

A statement issued and signed by Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, MTN and copied the Ghana News Agency, said hundreds of subscribers were rewarded with various prizes including Samsung Smartphones, Huawei Smartphones, Restaurant Vouchers, Massage Vouchers, Movie Mania Premieres, Shopping Vouchers, Airtime, Exclusive invites to MTN events, among others.

Commenting on the “Season of Surprises”, the Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo-Ganson said, “MTN understands the essence of the festive season as a period of giving and an opportunity to connect with friends and family.

“We are using the period to deepen the excitement by surprising customers with various giveaways”.

The statement said some customers who received the rewards expressed their excitement.

It said the “Season of Surprises” was initiated in 2014 to show appreciation to the company’s loyal customers for their support to the brand and since then thousands of subscribers have won various prizes.

It urged customers to verify from any of its service centers or call 100 for details of any of its promotions.

“Customers who get selected to benefit from the season of surprises are called by staff of MTN Ghana on the official corporate line 024430000. MTN does not require any cash or purchase of recharge cards in order to redeem any prize won.”

The statement said subscribers could purchase any of the newly introduced affordable smartphones, MTN IPRO 3G and 4G Devices to enjoy 800MB free data and free airtime to watch videos on YouTube for a period of 6 months.

“Customers will also get the chance to buy any Samsung Smartphone in any of MTN's Service Centre and pay in installments for a period of 6 or 12 months as part of the MTN Ecobank and Samsung “Pick and Pay Promotion”. The MTN “Season of Surprises” is expected to end by mid-January 2020,” it said.

GNA