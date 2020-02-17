news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi, GNA



Sefwi- Waiwso (W/N), Feb.17, GNA - MTN Ghana, in collaboration with Junior Chamber International (JCI), a non-governmental organisation and the Sefwi-Wiawso government hospital, have organised a blood donation exercise at sefwi Waiwso to save lives.



The exercise was aimed at encouraging people to donate blood and to complement the Blood Bank at the Sefwi-Wiawso government hospital.

The general public, staff of MTN Ghana and students from Sefwi- Waiwso Senior High School participated in the exercise.

Mr Alfred Andy Coffie, Western North Regional sales Manager of MTN, said the blood donation exercise formed part of the Company's corporate social responsibility.

He commended JCI and the Sefwi- Waiwso government hospital for the partnership and all the other donors, stressing that the exercise would help save more lives.

Mr Kusi Amoateng Community Lead for Zipline educated the public on the activities of Zipline and disclosed that the fourth center of Zipline would soon be operational to supply blood to over five hundred health facilities.

Ms Florence Appiah, Project Coordinator for JCI, promised to collaborate more with MTN Ghana in order to save more lives in the area.

She urged the media to intensify public education to enable the public understand the importance of blood donation especially among the youth.

GNA