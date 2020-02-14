news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng/Elizabeth Awinbono, GNA

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA - MTN Ghana, in partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Service, on Friday organised a blood donation exercise to support the blood bank and regional hospitals in Ghana.

The exercise, dubbed: “The MTN Save a Life Campaign,” which was in commemoration of the National Chocolate Day celebration, was also partnered by the 37 Military and the Greater Accra Regional hospitals.

It was conducted in all the 16 regions of Ghana, on the theme: “Donate to save a life,” as part of the company’s drive to help stock hospitals with blood.

It attracted hundreds of people to the various exercise locations in Accra; MTN House, Graphic Road, Accra Academy Senior High and Odorgono Senior High schools.

Addressing the media, Madam Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah, the MTN Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact, said the 2020 target was to donate 5,000 pints of blood nationwide.

Madam Entsua-Mensah said MTN was also in the process of cutting a sword for the construction of a blood bank at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

“Over the years we have realized that some of the facilities do not have the equipment and right place to keep the blood that we donate, thus as a sustainability measure we are building a blood bank for the Cape Coast Maternity Unit at the cost of GHC300,000.00.”

Mr Stephen Addai Baah, the Public Relations Officer, National Blood Service, Accra, said the Service supplied almost 200 units of blood every day to hospitals and clinics within its enclave, and Korle-Bu Maternity alone took about 150 units daily.

“It is therefore very relevant that we get enough blood to be able to supply these facilities in order to save those whose lives depend solely on it.”

Mr Baah commended MTN for the noble yearly exercise, saying: “With these exercises we are able to save so many lives that would have otherwise been lost.”

“Ghanaians are most comfortable with replacement system instead of the voluntary blood donations, so that is why we keep appealing to the public that voluntary blood donation is very safe and reliable”.

He encouraged everyone to voluntarily donate blood three times a year.

Mr Ken Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication, who took part in the exercise, said: “Blood donation is one opportunity we have all got to save a life.”

“The blood we donate might save a life and it does not take anything away from you, once you donate, you regain your blood back within two to three days.”

He said Ghana was among the lowest in terms of voluntary donation in the Sub-region and urged all to make it an effort to at least donate blood once in every year.

Organisations must also make it a point to organise blood donation exercises frequently, Mr Ashigbey said.

GNA