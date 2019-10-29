news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - In pursuit of its goal to contribute to bridging the financial divide, MTN Group has granted third parties access to its Mobile Money (MoMo) Access Programming Interface (API) platform accessible on https://momodeveloper.mtn.com/.



The open API would enable developers and programmers to innovate on the platform and develop products and other innovative solutions to enable a wider range of digital solutions for MTN’s customers.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra, it said MTN was now inviting developers and entrepreneurs across 5 countries to participate in the MoMo API Hackathon to further foster innovation and enhance financial inclusion.

It said the hackathon, which runs in partnership with Ericsson (MTN’s Mobile Money technology partner), would give App developers based in Ghana, Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon and Zambia the opportunity to create innovative financial and transactional applications using the MTN MoMo API platform.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Eli Hini MTN Group Executive for Mobile Financial Services said,” Enhancing financial inclusion through the use of digital technology is an essential element in furthering the continent’s economic development, particularly for the previously unbanked. We see this as an opportunity for more tech developers, entrepreneurs and businesses to work with us in creating more opportunities for themselves while contributing to bridging the financial divide.”

He said the range of solutions to close the financial services gap in the markets in which MTN operate requires partnerships with financial services providers, regulatory authorities, other mobile network operators, merchants, distributors, businesses, technology providers, entrepreneurs and developers.

He said the hackathon further illustrates the essence of the company’s ‘We’re Good Together’ initiative which celebrates the role collaboration and partnership played in ensuring that more people enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life.

The company is also embracing technologies that could accelerate the realization of many United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the hackathon which aims to enhance MTN’s financial services offering, speaks to the first UN SDG aimed at reducing poverty.

“With the hackathon, developers are required to create a mobile application that uses MTN MoMo APIs, the mobile application needs to target consumers, merchants or businesses, must be useful and usable in the market where the applicants have registered and can cover use cases beyond payment but must utilise MTN MoMo APIs.”

MTN/Ericsson in each country will select 12 applicants, who would have two weeks to develop their ideas and would need to make a live demonstration of their application submission. Finalists stand the chance to win $2,500 and one team member will win a trip to Ericsson’s Innovation Lab in Sweden.

“The hackathon participants can submit their applications from October 21 via this website: https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/momo-hackathon/”

The MTN Group, Launched in 1994 a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our 240 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The Group is inspired by the belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. “We are pursuing our BRIGHT strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech and digital businesses.”

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams.

Ericsson’s investments in innovation had delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

GNA