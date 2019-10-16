news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – For the third consecutive time, MTN Ghana has been adjudged the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice at the 2019 HR Focus Awards.



Following this coveted award, MTN Ghana has been inducted into HR Focus Hall of Fame.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said MTN Ghana also won other awards in the following categories; Best HR Management in Telecommunications and IT, Best Organisation in Employer Branding, Best Organisation in Employee Relations, Best Organisation in Learning and Development, Best Organisation in Diversity and Inclusion.

It said Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim, Manager, Strategy Planning and Analysis at MTN Ghana was also adjudged HR Manager of the Year.

Madam Amma Benneh-Amponsah, the Human Resource Executive, speaking at the awards ceremony after being inducted into the HR Focus Hall of Fame said “MTN always has its customers and employees at heart and the organisation is committed to investing in its people.”

“MTN finds the best ways to serve its customers and people and this culminated in MTN winning the ‘Investor In People’ Awards at the global level. MTN will continue to implement best practices to ensure we delight our customers”. She said.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh , the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana , commenting on the awards, congratulated Amma Benneh-Amponsah, Abdallah Ibrahim and the entire HR Team for their sterling performance over the years.

He said MTN would continue to innovate to invest in its people and delight it customers both internally and externally.

HR Focus Awards is organised by HR Focus Magazine with the 2019 edition on the theme “Agile working and redefining productivity.”

It brought together HR professionals, practitioners and HR teams from various organisations in Ghana who have excelled as a result of their contributions to HR management in Ghana.

Since the inception of the Award event, MTN has won many awards.

GNA