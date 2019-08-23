news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - MTN Ghana on Friday presented a cheque for GH¢5,000.00, assorted drinks worth GH¢1,000.00 and GH¢500.00 worth of MTN call credit to the Osu Traditional Council in support of the ongoing Ga Homowo Festival celebration.

The gesture was also to thank members of the Osu community for their support towards the development of the company and its mobile money services.

Mr Peter Bimpeh, the Senior Manager of General Trade, South East, MTN Ghana, who presented the items and the cheque on behalf of the company, said MTN was an African brand that believed in tradition and had supported about 30 festivals across the country.

The donation was a demonstration of the company’s belief in the African culture and values, he said.

Mr Bimpeh said MTN was prepared to support the Council with other activities such as the “Soo Ntanj” celebrations, to which would be held soon.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, Paramount Chief and President of the Osu Traditional Council, who received the items, commended MTN for the gesture and appealed to the company to continue supporting the community.

GNA