By Eunice Hilda Ampomah/ Abena Sika Otchere, GNA

Accra, March 01, GNA – MTN Ghana in partnership with Leann Consult, on has launched the University Geek Challenge, dubbed “UniGeek” in Accra to offer students from nine universities the platform to research and present solutions to societal problems with technology.

The UniGeek demands that contesting schools treat topics including Vehicular traffic management, Personal Security and Safety, Financial Inclusion, Climate Change, Corruption, Education, Sustainable Energy, Internet of Things, and Food Security.

Participating schools are the Ashesi University, Central University, University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Development Studies, All Nations University College, Ghana Technology University College, University of Cape Coast, and the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Nana Asantewaa Amegashie, the Senior Manager for Consumer Marketing, MTN, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said MTN believed everyone deserved the benefits of a digitally connected life.

She said the eight-week contest, which will end on April 25, would provide contestants with counsels who would help them to work on their projects.

Apart from cash prizes that would be given to contestant, she said, they would also receive learning gadgets like laptops, and branded souvenirs from of MTN.

Mrs Doris Ahiati, the Spokesperson for the Leann Consult, said the contest would include coaching and DigiFair culminating in a change of mind-sets and attitudes towards technology and digital opportunities for the years ahead.

Highlighting the importance of the challenge, she said it was a technology and digital-based academic competition among Universities aimed at channeling the mental energies and attention of the youth, especially in the tertiary level to the benefits of technology and to change the world with a positive impact.

She explained that the contest would be in five stages including the knock out, and four combat sessions before the ultimate combat.

During the five stages, some contestants will be dropped until the best contestants emerges the overall winner on the 25th of April, 2020.

Contestants will compete in pop quizzes and project based activities during the challenge, and the ultimate winner will receive a cash prize of ¢50,000.00 to implement a project relating to Information Technology within their University with the view of empowering the institution to compete globally and within the digital space.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, in a speech read on his behalf, said one benefit of UniGeek was that, it would challenge and channel the skills, knowledge and interest of the youth into positive ventures.

“Digital technology is both exciting and versatile and with innovative thinking, it can be a useful tool for resolving our everyday challenges, creating jobs and making our lives better,” he said.

The Ministry of Education operated an open door policy, hence, was willing to engage purposefully and strategically with key stakeholders to promote digital technology and ensure that it remained relevant to everyone’s life and reflect on collective aspirations to accelerate development, he said.

Leann Consult is a strategic marketing and brand management consultancy located in Accra.

