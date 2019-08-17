news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Essikado (W/R), Aug. 17, GNA - The MTN Ghana has presented a cheque for GHC 7,000, some assorted liquor and credit cards to the Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area to aid in the celebration of this year's Kuntum festival.

The donation from MTN had become an annual ritual in support of the traditional area to remember their roots and relive history for the learning and admiration of the younger generation.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Senior Manager, South West Business District of MTN during the presentation, said the management of MTN believes in the tenets of upholding values, culture and heritage through the celebration of festivals.

He said festivals, have a lots to offer in terms of information and the transfer of traditional values.

Mr Nyarko said MTN has its roots from Africa-South Africa and it is only prudent that much attention was paid by the company in unleashing the rich history of the African to inform development.

The MTN would support the organization of a Masquerade Carnival, a MoMo fair and a community football gala to round up the month long celebration.

Mr Nyarko said the donation also signified the brand loyalty the company had enjoyed over the years from the natives of the Essikado Traditional Area.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanahen of the Essikado Traditional Area, alluded to the continual support of the MTN Ghana towards the sustainability of the festival across the country.

He said the Paramouncy was impressed with the various innovations of the company particularly MTN’s Mobile Money services that have given hope to the unbanked sector of the economy.

GNA