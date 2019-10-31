news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 31, GNA – MTN Ghana, as part of its cooperate social responsibility, has donated quantities of food items, soaps, detergents and an undisclosed amount of money to the family of triplets, whose mother passed on a day after delivery, in Kumasi.

The six months old triplets, add up to eight, the children left behind by the deceased woman.

Presenting the items, Mr Simon Amoh, Acting General Manager of MTN in-charge of the Northern Sector, said management of the Company was touched when they heard about the plight of the children and their family.

“We at MTN see this incident as very unfortunate and sad. Since we are humans, life cannot be replaced and so we have decided to come to the aid of the surviving kids and their grandmother, he told journalists during the presentation.”

He pledged the continuous support of the company to the family to help take care of the triplets and their siblings.

Madam Akosua Twumwaa, a 53-year-old aunt of the deceased, who is currently taking care of the kids, received the items on behalf of the family and said it had not been easy catering for the children since the demise of their mother.

She therefore, thanked MTN for the kind gesture and called on benevolent individuals and institutions to help cater for the kids.

GNA