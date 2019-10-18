news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale (N/R), Oct. 18, GNA – MTN Ghana has donated 300 copies of core mathematics text books to the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale as part of its social responsibility service with a focus on education and economic development.

The donation was to provide adequate support for both students and teachers in the study and delivery of core mathematics in senior high schools.

The donation of core mathematics books including revision guide text books is meant to be distributed to six senior high schools across the country including GHANASCO and the Salaga Senior High School beneficiaries from the Northern Region.

Mr Aseye Kwami Akude, the Northern Region Branches Manager of MTN, who presented the books to the school, said the donation was in response to a call from the Ghana Education Service GES) to support some senior high schools with science and mathematics learning materials.

Hajia Amina Musah, the Headmistress of GHANASCO, expressed gratitude to MTN for the donation and gave the assurance that the books would be used effectively and properly handled.

