By Isaac Asirifi



Mankessim(C/R), Sept.12, GNA - Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana Wednesday presented a cheque of GH¢5,000.00 and assorted items to the Mankessim Traditional Council to support the celebration of the 2019 Borbor Mfantse Akwanbo festival.

The items presented included recharge cards worth GH¢500.00 and hampers and drinks worth GH¢1,000.00.

Mr. Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Senior Manager for Western and Central Regions, expressed MTN’s resolve to promote the nation's cultural heritage and values through festivals for mutual benefits.

"We are proud to be associated with this year's Akwanbo Afahye. It is always a delight to join the Chiefs and people of Mankessim to celebrate the year.

“We believe in things that promote unity and also strive to support development and peace," he said.

He among other things urged customers to disregard the MTN momo rumours being circulated on social media and encouraged them to continue to patronise the service.

MTN MoMo has operated in Ghana for over 10 years and its track record of growth and commitment to the Ghanaian market was evident, he said.

“MTN MoMo is not a centralised service being operated at the MTN Group level. Customers’ funds are safely lodged with our 18 partner banks in Ghana,” He explained.

He said the company would mount yellow markets to offer excellent customer services to all clients in addition to a mammoth street carnival through the principal streets of Cape Coast.

MTN Ghana as part of the Mobile Money (MoMo) at 10 promotion, had begun rewarding its winners across the country with cars, television sets and cash prizes.

Nana Ama Amissah III, the Queen Mother of Mankessim Traditional Council thanked MTN for the commitment to ensure the success of the celebration over the years and pledged the traditional council's open doors, adding that, "you are always welcome any time you want to visit the council".

GNA