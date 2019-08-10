news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra August 10, GNA - As part of its Mobile Money (MoMo) 10th anniversary promotions, MTN Ghana on Friday presented prizes to the second batch of winners for the month of July.

The promotion which would span a period of three months from June to August awarded the first batch in June and now the second Batch with cash prizes, smart Televisions and 10 Hyundai i10 cars

About 11 customers were awarded with cash prizes from GHȼ 1000.00 to GHȼ 3000.00, four customers won Samsung smart TV sets ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches, while Ms Salomey Armah, a 24-year old lady emerged the overall winner of the second Hyundai i10 salon car.

Mr Eli Hini, the General Manager of Mobile Financial Services, MTN Ghana said, the company would continue to award its loyal customers hence brightening their lives and making life easy and convenient.

He said, the promotion was open to all MTN customers who were on the MoMo platform and needed not to pay any money to participate, rather all they needed was to do lot of transactions with their MoMo accounts.

He added that, there were other promotions on-going for merchants and stakeholders to appreciate them for the support thus far and continuous partnerships.

Mr Hini however said, the platform offered a lot of services including; pension products, buying of treasury bills, ATM card less services all geared towards making lives easy for customers and thus urged customers to transact more using their MoMo accounts.

He appealed to customers to be vigilant of fraudsters and avoid disclosing their wallet pins to anyone.

He also urged them not to allow others perform transactions on their behalf and should not give out their phones to anyone to perform MoMo transactions.

He congratulated the winners and encouraged them and the public to use MoMo to enjoy its benefits.

Ms Salomey Armah, the ultimate winner who works with Plan and Grow Microfinance thanked MTN for the award and advised other customers to register and use the MoMo services to win better awards and assured them that the promotion was real and not fake.

GNA